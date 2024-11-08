'Don't See a Future': Elon Musks Transgender Daughter to Leave US After Donald Trump's Win?

New Delhi: Following the historical win of Republican candidate Donald Trump , tech billionaire Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, has expressed a desire to move away from the United States.

Wilson, who identifies as transgender, shared her thoughts on Threads, saying, “I’ve felt this way for a while, but yesterday confirmed it. I don’t see my future in the United States.”

She elaborated, "Even if he’s only in office for four years, and even if anti-trans regulations don’t come to pass, the people who enabled this outcome aren’t going anywhere anytime soon."

In a follow-up post, Wilson criticized “politicians and oligarchs” for enabling the country’s current political climate. She added, "If any of you are Trump supporters, you can go ahead and unfollow me right now.”

Vivian is one of Elon Musk's six children with his first wife, Justine Wilson.