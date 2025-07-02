‘I Don’t Want To Leave’: Kerala Tourism Epic Dig At British Royal Navy’s F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram

In a moment that blended humour with clever marketing, Kerala Tourism turned an unusual incident into an opportunity to promote the state as a must-visit destination.

After a British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet, worth over $110 million, made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 and remained grounded for over two weeks, Kerala Tourism posted a tongue-in-cheek message that quickly went viral.

Their post read, “Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave. Thank you, The Fauxy.”

The post included a made-up quote from the jet itself, “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend.”

The post has become hugely popular, with 389,600 views, 291 comments, 1,800 reposts, and 7,800 likes so far.

Netizens Loved Humour

The internet was quick to respond with jokes and admiration for the witty campaign. One user wrote, “No wonder it refuses to leave now—bro found peace, toddy, and banana chips.”

Another quipped, “Maybe try putting some coconut water in it instead of fuel, that might fix it.”

Many appreciated the creativity, “Brilliant campaign. I wish other states would also follow and come up with such ideas.”

One user joked about Kerala’s famous food, saying, “Bro fried the F-35B in coconut oil and served it on a banana leaf.”

Others poked fun at the aircraft’s long stay, “How’s the hospitality of India? Are you liking the monsoon weather? It’s just starting. Enjoy 3 more months.”

Some even imagined the jet taking part in Kerala’s famous boat races: “Show it the boat race and it will know what a real dogfight looks like.”

Why the Jet Was Stuck

The F-35B, one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, had developed engineering issues on the ground after landing. The Indian Air Force provided all necessary support for fixing the aircraft. A spokesperson for the British High Commission said it would be shifted to a hangar once specialist teams and equipment arrived from the UK.