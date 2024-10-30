Published 14:56 IST, October 30th 2024
'I Literally Cried': Delhi Man Accuses Blinkit of Delivering Half the Gold He Ordered on Dhanteras
Jain claims he ordered a 10-gram silver coin and a 1-gram gold coin but was stunned to receive only a 0.5-gram gold coin instead.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jain claims he ordered a 10-gram silver coin and a 1-gram gold coin but was stunned to receive only a 0.5-gram gold coin instead. | Image: X
Advertisement
14:42 IST, October 30th 2024