'I Want to Kidnap You': Gurgaon Resident Shares Uber Driver's Creepy Text, Sparks Online Reactions

A screenshot shared along with the post showed the brief conversation between the rider and the cab driver. | Image: X

A Gurgaon resident shared a terrifying message they received from an Uber driver late at night, which left them so frightened that they ran back home. Reddit user kushpyro1 posted their unsettling experience on r/gurgaon, revealing the shocking text sent by the cab driver.

"I am shivering as I write this," the user said, describing how they booked a Priority Sedan cab from Uber to head to a train station. "I have a train in an hour, and God knows if I'll make it on time."

"When he was about to arrive, I thought to myself to check the OTP once and flashed open my Uber Chat where driver sent me a bizarre message," they said.

A screenshot shared along with the post showed the brief conversation between the rider and the cab driver. "I am here. Anand Vihar Terminal drop. Please come," the rider wrote. In response, the driver wrote, "Go to Anand Vihar. I want to go to kidnap you happily,"

See the Screenshot

The absurd message frightened the user who was terrified to read the text in the middle of the night. "I don’t know what impulse kicked into me (4am, barely any sleep and panic after reading text from a guy who is literally few seconds in front of me) but I thought to cancel the cab, when I began to cancel he immediately cancelled himself and I ran back into the house with my luggage. I happened to take a SS just a moment before it was cancelled," they wrote.

While the story shocked many, some users quickly pointed out that the message may not be as sinister as it seems. "It looks like auto correct gone wrong. But good thing you took another cab. This was freaky," wrote on user, while another added, "Feels like translation mishap or autocorrect. Coz the sentence does not seem to make any sense at all."

The rider, however, said that they tried all "8+ native language queries to English and nothing translates to “kidnap” except the word “apaharan”.

Uber Responds