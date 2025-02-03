‘Ignored Emergency Call, Skipped Meal’: Delhi Doctor Slams IndiGo for ‘Pathetic Downfall in Service’

A Delhi-based doctor has taken to X to share an unpleasant experience while traveling on a Bengaluru-Delhi flight. The doctor criticized the airline for its “pathetic downfall in service.”

Dr. Suvrankar Datta, a former radiologist at AIIMS Delhi, shared on X that he intends to take legal action against the airline for not providing his pre-booked meal until the flight descended. He also alleged that his emergency call was ignored for 30 minutes straight.

He accused the cabin crew of sheer negligence that could risk the lives of passengers.

Datta shared that he is borderline diabetic and prone to hypoglycemia, so timely meals are crucial for managing his condition. He had pre-booked a sandwich for his afternoon flight and claimed that he was aware that meals not booked in advance were often overlooked by the crew.

However, despite having pre-booked, he was not served his meal for a long time.

“NEVER flying IndiGo again!” Dr. Datta expressed his frustration on X. “My recent flight from Bangalore to Delhi turned into a nightmare that I hope no one else has to experience! I am not going to leave it here. @IndiGo6E needs to be held accountable for the pathetic downfall in its service.”

“We took off around 3:30 PM, and soon after, meal service began. When the crew came to my seat, they informed me that my pre-booked meal might be delayed due to an issue at Bangalore. I was patient, understanding that delays sometimes happen,” Datta shared.

He further stated that he was assured he would be served his meal by another cabin member, but that didn’t happen.

Meanwhile, his condition worsened as he grew increasingly hypoglycemic, a dangerous state that can lead to dizziness, confusion, or worse.

“Around 4:00 PM, a kind passenger noticed my distress and offered me her sandwich. But I was super upset by then and switched on the emergency call light. No response! Then came the breaking point: the captain announced that we were already descending, yet there was still no word on my meal or any response to the emergency light. Their complete indifference was infuriating and made me think: What if this neglect put someone in a medical emergency in real danger?”

Indigo's Response