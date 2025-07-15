'I’m Earning So I Can Eat!': Employee’s Simple Yet Powerful Stand for His Lunch Break Is the Internet’s New Favourite Work Story

Viral: “Khaana khane se hi rok rahe ho?”Every working Indian knows that moment when your stomach rumbles louder than your boss’s deadlines. But what happens when your hunger meets an unreasonable manager’s ego?

A viral Reddit post titled “Stopped from having lunch break” is making desi employees nod in collective agreement. The post narrates how the original poster’s friend, who works at a medium-sized company, decided to take his lunch break when his manager pulled the classic “finish your work first” line.

Hungry and frustrated, the friend snapped: “Khaana k liye hi to kama raha hu, aur yahan aap mujhe khaana khaane se hi rok rahe ho.” (I’m earning so that I can eat, and here you’re stopping me from eating.)

Without waiting for permission, he went straight for his lunch. The post mentions how the manager was stunned, and later, the friend called up asking if he did something wrong. The ReddiT user added, “Although this is a very common trick used by managers because they can’t handle their little ego, they should really understand where they’re crossing the line.”

‘One should take a lesson’: Netizens Reacted

The internet, predictably, stood up to clap, “He did the right thing but surely the manager did hold a grudge against him. They remember these things and use them at the right time,” commented one user.

“One should take a lesson from this; tomorrow you’ll be a manager, and you shouldn’t treat your team this way,” wrote another.

“Sigh! The people companies make people managers with absolutely no people skills… Happy team goes out of their way for you when you need them. In India we promote anyone to manager just because he has years of experience,”.

“Screw the manager that’s the only way to let him know that he should understand real life but yes be ready for the consequences which can be good or bad depending how the manager takes it,” advised a fourth.

Beyond This Lunch Break