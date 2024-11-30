‘I’m Left Alone’: Boyfriend Gives Gym One-Star Review After Girlfriend Cheats with His Gym Friend

Pune: In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a Pune man has gone viral after leaving a one-star review for his local gym, following a painful betrayal by his girlfriend.

According to a screenshot shared on X, the man left a scathing review on Google after his girlfriend cheated on him with a fellow gym member. The man, who joined Cult Kalyani Nagar with his girlfriend, accused the other gym-goer of "stealing" his girlfriend, even after he had shared his protein shake with him.

"I joined the classes a few months back with my girlfriend. The place is nice, people are good but 1 star because my GF (girlfriend) Shruti cheated on me with a guy named 'Abhishek' at the centre," he wrote.

See the post:

The man explained that at first, he thought they were just friends, but things eventually got serious. "Initially, I thought he was just being friendly with her but little did I know he was stealing her from me. I even shared my protein shake with Abhishek but he betrayed me. Now, they do work out together and I am alone," he said.

Soham, a user on X, shared a screenshot of the review. Since then, the post has crossed over 1.2 million views and more than 24,000 likes. The comments section quickly filled with users sharing their reactions and opinions.

"Heard gym bros who share protein are friends forever without any tag, but there's something else going on here," commented one user. "Bro broke the holiest bond of sharing protein," jokingly wrote another.

"After this review Bro's breakup party will be sponsored by Cult now," said a third user. "Can't tell if bro is more sad about protein shake or his girlfriend," quipped a fourth user.

"Letting someone in on your protein is crazy," added another. "This gym didn't 'work-out' for him," commented one user.