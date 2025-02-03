Indian Billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani Dines With British Royal Family, Shares Pictures

Indian Biillionaire Niranjan Hiranandani attended a dinner hosted in the honour of UK's Duke of Edinburgh | Image: Instagram/Niranjan Hiranandani

Mumbai: Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani attended a dinner hosted in the honour of the UK's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, who has arrived in India for a three-day visit.

Prince Edward, who is on his first official visit to India, arrived here on Sunday.

In a post on Instagram, Niranjan Hiranandani shared glimpses of the dinner hosted in his honour in Mumbai.

“Honored to attend a distinguished dinner hosted by Mr. Harish Salve in honor of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward. An evening of insightful conversations with esteemed leaders,” Niranjan Hiranandani wrote on Instagram.

Dinner Hosted In Honour of Prince Edward

Prince Edward is the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, and the youngest sibling of King Charles III.

This is the first by a British royal since 2019.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, on Sunday met the Governor of Maharashtra , CP Radhakrishnan, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The visit is focused on "championing young people" and promoting the benefits of non-formal education across the world.

During the meeting, Deputy High Commissioner of the UK for Western India Harjinder Kang, Private Secretary to The Duke - Alex Potts and Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs John Nickell were also present.