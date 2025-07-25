Indian Fans Create Ruckus At UK Cinema Hall, Operators Halt Movie Screening Midway

London: A UK cinema hall was forced to halt the screening of an Indian movie after fans caused a major disruption. The incident occurred during a showing of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, when a group of individuals threw confetti inside the theatre, interrupting the experience.

In response to the chaos, the cinema staff stopped the film and confronted the crowd, stating that such hooliganism is unacceptable and warrants strong condemnation.

A clip from the theatre went viral on social with many users agreeing with the decision taken by the theatre to stop the screening of the movie.

One user on X said, “I don’t care whether they’re from the South or the North, this kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable in the UK. What might be considered normal in Indian cinemas is seen here as littering and being disrespectful. It was absolutely right of them to record the incident and call it out publicly. Why should the staff be expected to clean up after them? And to top it off, one of them had the audacity to say, ‘You should’ve put a notice outside.’ Do you really need a notice to exercise basic civic sense?”

A second user, who agreed that the fans should have maintained discipline, but disagreed with theatre’s staff to record and social the clip. He said, “Although this is not really appreciated, but I don’t see anyone getting harmed or creating a ruckus… it’s a cultural thing for Indians from the south to celebrate movies in a certain way… making a video and shaming publicly makes me wonder what those people’s real intentions are!"