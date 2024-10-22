sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Indian Vlogger Meets Indonesian Cannibalistic Tribe Asks, ‘What Does Human Flesh Taste Like?’

Published 12:29 IST, October 22nd 2024

Indian Vlogger Meets Indonesian Cannibalistic Tribe Asks, ‘What Does Human Flesh Taste Like?’

Travel vlogger Dheeraj Meena recently travelled deep into the jungles of Indonesia to meet the Korowai tribe, often referred to as the 'human-eating tribe'.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The Korowai people, native to Papua province, Indonesia, were historically known for practicing cannibalism.
The Korowai people, native to Papua province, Indonesia, were historically known for practicing cannibalism. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:24 IST, October 22nd 2024