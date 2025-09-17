Woman Alleges 56 Indians Faced Inhuman Treatment In Georgia, Forced To Sit On Footpath

Viral News: A group of 56 Indian citizens was allegedly subjected to inhuman treatment by Georgian immigration authorities, raising serious concerns over the country’s handling of foreign travellers.

According to a viral post by Indian tourist Dhruvee Patel, the group—despite holding valid e-visas and travel documents—was detained at the Sadakhlo border, the primary land crossing between Armenia and Georgia. Patel claimed that the Indian travellers were forced to sit on the footpath “like cattle,” denied access to food, water, and toilets for over five hours in freezing conditions.

The incident, which unfolded earlier this week, has ignited a debate around immigration violations and the mistreatment of Indians abroad, especially in countries like Georgia that have seen a surge in Indian tourism. Patel alleged that passports were confiscated for hours and that officials recorded videos of the group “like criminals,” while preventing them from documenting the ordeal themselves.

Despite the group’s compliance and possession of valid documents, authorities reportedly dismissed their visas as “wrong” without proper verification. The episode has prompted calls for intervention from Indian officials, with Patel tagging PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging them to address the Georgia–India immigration issue.