IndiGo Disruption Derails Travel Plans, Newlyweds Attend Their Own Reception Online

Hubballi: A wave of IndiGo flight disruptions across the country has left hundreds of passengers stranded and anxious, with many unable to reach important events or meet their families. Among the many stories emerging from the chaos, one incident from Hubballi has drawn particular attention, wherein a newlywed couple was forced to attend their own wedding reception through a video call.

The couple, Megha Kshirsagar from Hubballi and Sangam Das from Bhubaneswar, both software engineers working in Bengaluru, had planned a traditional reception at Gujarat Bhavan in Hubballi last Wednesday. The event was meant to be a warm celebration with family and friends after their wedding in Bhubaneswar on November 23.

To reach Hubballi, the couple had booked a connecting flight via Bengaluru for December 2. Several relatives had also arranged their travel through Mumbai. But what began as minor delays on the morning of December 2 soon turned into a chain of cancellations that stretched into the early hours of December 3. With no pilots available and no alternative flights in sight, the couple found themselves stuck in Bhubaneswar with no way to travel.

As the hours passed and the situation worsened, it became clear that they would not make it to their own reception. With guests already gathering in Hubballi and the venue prepared, the family had to make a quick decision. In an unusual but heartfelt solution, the bride’s parents stepped in to keep the event going. They sat in the seats reserved for the couple and carried out the traditional rituals on their behalf.

Meanwhile, Megha and Sangam joined the celebration virtually through a video call. Guests greeted them on a large screen, and the couple smiled and interacted with everyone despite being nearly 1,000 kilometres away.

The IndiGo disruptions have caused widespread inconvenience across the country, with many passengers sharing similar stories of missed events and long hours at airports. With 550 flights cancelled yesterday and more than 500 scrapped today, over 1,000 flights have disappeared from schedules in just 48 hours, throwing travel plans into chaos for many.