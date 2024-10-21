sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Indrani Mukerjea Performs at Khushwant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli, Organizers Slammed

Published 11:51 IST, October 21st 2024

Indrani Mukerjea Performs at Khushwant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli, Organizers Slammed

The organizers of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival are facing major backlash for inviting Indrani Mukerjea to perform at the event.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, delivered a dance performance at the Kasauli literary festival on Friday
Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, delivered a dance performance at the Kasauli literary festival on Friday | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:47 IST, October 21st 2024