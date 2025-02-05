Influencer Srijana Subedi’s Heartbreaking Birthday Post for Late Husband Bibek Pangeni Goes Viral

Srijana Subedi, the wife of late Nepali influencer Bibek Pangeni, has been sharing deeply emotional posts on social media after his passing. Bibek, who had been fighting brain cancer for two years, passed away on December 19, 2024, leaving his wife and followers heartbroken.

The couple, known for their popular Instagram reels, captured their journey together, from happy moments to the struggles Bibek faced during his illness. Srijana’s unwavering support for her husband throughout his battle earned her the title of "Queen" from netizens. But now, with Bibek gone, Srijana’s world has turned upside down.

On February 4, 2025, Srijana celebrated her birthday in the most emotional way. Unable to hold back her tears, she posted a heartfelt poem on Facebook, expressing how much she missed Bibek. She shared an illustration of a couple embracing under a sky full of stars, explaining how she spotted a blinking star next to another, which she believes was Bibek, making her feel like he was still with her.

Srijana wrote that she had always dreamed of spending every birthday with her husband, but now, that dream is unfulfilled. She reflected on the deep connection they shared, describing how Bibek knew all her dreams, even the strangest ones. In her emotional note, she tagged Bibek and expressed her love, leaving many of her followers in tears.

This was one of Srijana’s first posts after Bibek's passing. Earlier, she shared a photo of the moon with a message about how Bibek would always be with her, in every life. Her words reflect the immense pain she is going through, and many people have been moved by her raw emotion.

Srijana and Bibek’s love story goes back years, as they studied in the same school before falling in love. After dating for six years, they got married and shared many sweet moments with their fans. But their happiness was shattered when Bibek was diagnosed with brain cancer while studying in the US. Despite doctors predicting he only had six months to live, he bravely fought the illness for two years before passing away.