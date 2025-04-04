Influencer Throws Coffee at Mall Staff in Hyderabad, Defends Her Outburst in Post

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based influencer has sparked controversy after a video surfaced showing her throwing coffee at a Calvin Klein employee. The incident took place at Sarath Citi Mall in Hyderabad.

The footage quickly went viral, drawing widespread outrage, with many netizens calling for strict action.

The influencer, Shaikh Maryam Ali, claimed that when she entered the store, the staff laughed at her appearance.

Amid the online backlash, the woman defended her actions. She stated that when she asked the employee why they were laughing, the staff member denied doing so.

In her post, she further claimed that the employee had allegedly misbehaved with a group of children who were drinking coffee inside the store, which she said prompted her to throw the coffee at the employee.

Videos showing the coffee spilling on the counter and the employee expressing anger at the influencer surfaced online.

The footage also showed the influencer cleaning coffee stains from her outfit.

In the clip, she called the store employee "stupid" and "nakchari" for allegedly misbehaving with her.

How Did the Internet React?

Netizens were furious about the influencer's behavior and demanded strict consequences.

One user demanded her ban from the mall: "@sarathcitycapitalmall please ban her from entering the mall again. @calvinklein, please support your employee who had to face this harassment."

Another user commented, "I hope the store makes a formal complaint against your attitude. It just shows your behavior and way of speaking. Conveniently, the way you treated them wasn’t recorded. It's really sad to see young people behave this way."

A third user remarked, “You said behavior is important—look at yours.”

A person also added, "The audacity to do this and post it online. Good lord."

Another comment read: "The moment you opened your mouth, I knew who was guilty."