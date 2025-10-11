Republic World




Updated 11 October 2025 at 13:27 IST

Injured Monarch Butterfly Flies Again After Successful Wing Transplant | WATCH

An injured Monarch butterfly flies again after a delicate wing transplant.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Monarch Butterfly
Injured Monarch Butterfly Flies Again After Successful Wing Transplant | Image: Instagram
Viral Video: A Monarch butterfly with a broken wing is flying once again, all thanks to a delicate wing transplant done by a New York nature centre.

The moment was shared by Sweetbriar Nature Centre on Instagram, showing how the center’s team helped the injured butterfly by carefully fixing its wing.

In the video, a staff member explains how they carefully trimmed the butterfly’s damaged wing and then attached a piece from a deceased butterfly like a transplant for wings.

"This butterfly can now continue his migration down to Mexico, So exciting!" the staff member says in the video.

After the rescue, the butterfly can be seen flapping its wings and flying.

Watch the video:

In Instagram caption, the center also shared how Monarch butterflies travel thousands of miles during migration  guided only by instincts and nature’s magic. The butterfly they helped could now make that incredible journey too.

The video quickly went viral, with people calling the rescue “beautiful,” “magical,” and “heartwarming.” 
 

Many say it’s amazing how such a small act of kindness can make a big difference.

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 13:27 IST

