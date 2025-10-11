Injured Monarch Butterfly Flies Again After Successful Wing Transplant | WATCH

Viral Video: A Monarch butterfly with a broken wing is flying once again, all thanks to a delicate wing transplant done by a New York nature centre.

The moment was shared by Sweetbriar Nature Centre on Instagram, showing how the center’s team helped the injured butterfly by carefully fixing its wing.

In the video, a staff member explains how they carefully trimmed the butterfly’s damaged wing and then attached a piece from a deceased butterfly like a transplant for wings.

"This butterfly can now continue his migration down to Mexico, So exciting!" the staff member says in the video.

After the rescue, the butterfly can be seen flapping its wings and flying.

Watch the video:

In Instagram caption, the center also shared how Monarch butterflies travel thousands of miles during migration guided only by instincts and nature’s magic. The butterfly they helped could now make that incredible journey too.

The video quickly went viral, with people calling the rescue “beautiful,” “magical,” and “heartwarming.”

