sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Quad Summit |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Instagram to Remove Beauty Filters Starting January 2025: Here’s Why

Published 14:32 IST, September 19th 2024

Instagram to Remove Beauty Filters Starting January 2025: Here’s Why

Meta has announced that third-party augmented reality (AR) filters will no longer be available on its platforms including Instagram.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Meta has announced that third-party augmented reality (AR) filters will no longer be available on its platforms including Instagram
Meta has announced that third-party augmented reality (AR) filters will no longer be available on its platforms including Instagram | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:32 IST, September 19th 2024