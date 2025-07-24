'Would Sit Here And Tell People To Pick This Up’: Foreign Tourist Cleans Area Near Waterfall In Himachal Pradesh Littered With Emptied Food Wrappers

Updated 24 July 2025 at 19:46 IST
Kangra: A video is going viral on social media showing a foreign tourist visibly unimpressed as he cleans the area near a waterfall in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The tourist is seen picking up littered food packets and placing them in a dustbin, while other tourists around him continue to ignore the mess.
A user on X shared the video with the caption, “Shameful that a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty, while local tourists shamelessly litter such stunning places.”
“No government or administration is to be blamed. It’s the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country. Video from Kangra, Himachal," the user said.
The foreign tourist was also seen in the video telling another tourist, “May be If I have a free day, I would sit here and watch and tell people to pick this up,” to which the another tourist agreed with him and said, “yes, that’s a good work.”
It’s not just this location, many places and tourist spots across the country, though maintained by the government, often suffer due to a lack of civic sense. People neglect their duty as responsible citizens and leave behind food leftovers or empty packets, assuming it’s not their responsibility to keep the surroundings clean. Thankfully, some individuals voluntarily take on the task, sending out a powerful message.
Published 24 July 2025 at 19:30 IST