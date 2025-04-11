sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 11th 2025, 15:07 IST

Internet Slams Train Passenger for Keeping Feet on Food Tray

India's premium trains like Vande Bharat face challenges due to passenger etiquette. How passengers travelling in premium-class trains forget basic civic sense.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Vande Bharat Passenger Trolled, Viral Post
Vande Bharat Passenger Trolled, Viral Post | Image: X

Viral News: An image is going viral on social media that shows a passenger resting, keeping his feet on a food tray in front. The post has started a debate on the internet about how passengers travelling in premium-class trains forget basic civic sense.

Indian railways have gone through a remarkable transformation, with the introduction of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express. These trains show the progress of India's infrastructure, offering state-of-the-art facilities, faster travel, and enhanced comfort.

However, a recent incident has sparked debate about whether the mindset of some passengers aligns with the premium experience these trains aim to provide.

Nazaré’s Towering Waves Return, Blending Beauty With Danger | WATCH

A viral post captured a passenger resting their feet on a food tray in a Vande Bharat train, an act that has been widely criticised as disrespectful and irresponsible. Such behaviour highlights a "non-premium mindset", where passengers misuse amenities without understanding their purpose or value. This raises the question: can infrastructure alone elevate the travel experience, or does it require a shift in civic sense and etiquette?

Published April 11th 2025, 15:07 IST