Internet Slams Train Passenger for Keeping Feet on Food Tray

Viral News: An image is going viral on social media that shows a passenger resting, keeping his feet on a food tray in front. The post has started a debate on the internet about how passengers travelling in premium-class trains forget basic civic sense.

Indian railways have gone through a remarkable transformation, with the introduction of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express. These trains show the progress of India's infrastructure, offering state-of-the-art facilities, faster travel, and enhanced comfort.

However, a recent incident has sparked debate about whether the mindset of some passengers aligns with the premium experience these trains aim to provide.