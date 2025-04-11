Internet Slams Train Passenger for Keeping Feet on Food Tray

Updated April 11th 2025, 15:07 IST
Viral News: An image is going viral on social media that shows a passenger resting, keeping his feet on a food tray in front. The post has started a debate on the internet about how passengers travelling in premium-class trains forget basic civic sense.
Indian railways have gone through a remarkable transformation, with the introduction of premium trains like the Vande Bharat Express. These trains show the progress of India's infrastructure, offering state-of-the-art facilities, faster travel, and enhanced comfort.
However, a recent incident has sparked debate about whether the mindset of some passengers aligns with the premium experience these trains aim to provide.
A viral post captured a passenger resting their feet on a food tray in a Vande Bharat train, an act that has been widely criticised as disrespectful and irresponsible. Such behaviour highlights a "non-premium mindset", where passengers misuse amenities without understanding their purpose or value. This raises the question: can infrastructure alone elevate the travel experience, or does it require a shift in civic sense and etiquette?
