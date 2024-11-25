'Irony Man': Elon Musk's Hilarious Superhero Moment Takes Over Social Media

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk sparked a wave of laughter on social media with a playful post featuring himself in an Iron Man suit. In the image, Musk humorously claimed he could use the "power of irony" to defeat villains, adding a witty jab at superhero rivalries.

"I will use the power of irony to defeat villains! 'Oh, you call yourself 'The Joker,' then why can't you tell a joke! How ironic,'" Musk wrote on X, alongside an image of him soaring through the skies in the iconic Iron Man suit. The caption was a tongue-in-cheek remark, poking fun at the rivalry between the Marvel and DC universes.

In a follow-up post, Musk continued the banter, noting, "But one is Marvel and the other is DC. Oh no, not more irony."

Musk’s post quickly sparked a frenzy of memes and humorous comments across X. Fans imagined him as the next Iron Man, with one user joking, "Irony Man: Meme War coming soon in theatres." Another user teased Musk's sense of humour, saying, "You've never told a funny joke, not once."

The post’s humour didn’t stop there. When a fan pointed out the mix-up between Marvel’s Iron Man and DC’s The Joker, Musk responded with another ironic twist: "Oh no, not more irony!"

In addition to his playful superhero antics, Musk had earlier made headlines with a comment regarding MSNBC. After Donald Trump Jr. jokingly suggested that Musk buy the left-leaning US media network, Musk responded with a cheeky "How much does it cost?" The response was reminiscent of his earlier remarks before purchasing X (formerly Twitter).

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Musk’s sense of humour wasn't the only topic to make waves. Following Donald Trump Jr.’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, Musk was appointed to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The duo is expected to provide "advice and guidance" to the White House and the Office of Management and Budget in an effort to drive large-scale structural reforms.