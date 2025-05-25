Is 'Haunted' Annabelle Doll Missing? Netizens Panic over Rumours

Yet again, the Annabelle doll has people scared but this time not under the guise of a movie character, but in real life. Users online are going bonkers over claims that the doll was not visible during a paranormal tour in the US.

Conspiracy theories associated with the doll make many inquisitive about its links to a series of fires in New Orleans, which deem the doll haunted. Some still consider the doll to be an ordinary doll, opposite to what famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren believed.

Fear Looms Over Rumoured Disappearance of Annabelle

People were caught in a frenzy over the rumoured disappearance of the haunted doll. One user said, “WHAT THE HELL DO YOU MEAN THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL??? ONE OF THE MOST HAUNTED POSSESSIONS?? THAT ANNABELLE?”

Another posted on X, “So the streets are saying after they moved the Annabelle doll out of the Warren Museum (when they explicitly said never to move it) she's now gone missing.”

“Just saw that they have the Annabelle doll on a fu***** tour, y'all are crazy” another one shared online.

However, the ominous atmosphere soon turned into a series of memes. Look at some below -

Is the Haunted Doll Actually Missing?

The whispers gained momentum when a fire broke out at the Nottoway Resort in Louisiana, with many speculating its connection to the paranormal doll. Though officials clarified there were no injuries or any supernatural connection, the rumours snowballed when users got to know the doll was taken on a paranormal tour across America.

However, Chris McKinnell, Warren’s grandson, said, “Annabelle is here. She's not going anywhere. She didn't go anywhere. She's where she needs to be.”