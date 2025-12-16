Is the Maggi Capsule Real or Not? Nestlé India Breaks Its Silence

New Delhi: For many Indians, Maggi is more than just a snack - it’s comfort, nostalgia and the quickest fix on a hungry day. Its biggest charm has always been how fast it cooks. But now, the internet is buzzing with a new claim that takes “instant” to a whole new level.

Over the past week, several viral videos have shown what creators call a “Maggi instant capsule.” In these clips, a bright yellow capsule is dropped into boiling water, and within seconds, it magically transforms into a block of noodles. The videos look smooth, convincing and futuristic - enough to make viewers wonder if Maggi has launched a revolutionary new product.

But before you start imagining a world where noodles come in pill form, here’s what actually happened.

The videos spread so widely that people began tagging Maggi India, asking whether the capsule was real or just another internet prank. Nestlé India finally stepped in and responded not with a long explanation, but with a witty one‑liner that instantly went viral.

Advertisement

“Pls don’t celebrate April Fool’s Day in other months,” Maggi India commented under one of the posts confirming that the brand had nothing to do with the capsule videos.

Meanwhile, social media users began examining the clips more closely. Many pointed out small details that didn’t look quite right. Some noticed that the fork in the video looked oddly bent. Others said the hands and facial expressions of the people in the clips seemed unnatural - classic signs of AI‑generated content.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “The fork looks like it’s melting. That’s when I knew something was off.” Another commented, “The expressions look weird. Definitely AI.”