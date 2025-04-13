Is the Viral Video of a ‘Dancing’ Elephant Real or Fake? WATCH

We’ve all seen elephants playfully shaking their heads in movies or temple festivals—but a recent viral video has taken things to the next level.

In the 20-second clip, an elephant appears to be standing calmly among a group of dancers grooving to the catchy beat of the song Illuminati. The video begins with colourful visuals, a lively crowd, and what looks like an elephant dressed in traditional jewellery and embroidered fabric.

At first, it just sways its head and trunk gently, as if enjoying the music. But the moment the beat drops, the real fun begins. A few people tap its trunk and suddenly, the ‘elephant’ starts dancing too! It lifts its legs, moves in rhythm, and matches the energy of the crowd, sending everyone into a cheer.

But here’s the twist. The elephant isn’t real at all. It’s actually a man in a very well-made and realistic looking costume. Many viewers only realised this halfway through the video that the elephant is not real and the surprise has made it even more fun to watch.