'It's a Struggle': Psychology Intern Shares Tihar Jail Experience as Only Woman in All-Male Block

Viral Post: A LinkedIn post by psychology intern Diya Kahali has gone viral, offering a rare, unfiltered glimpse into life inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail one of India’s largest and most high-security prison complexes.

What made her story stand out? She was one of only two women trainees navigating an all-male unit, alone and under immense pressure, for two intense weeks.

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, she wrote,"Surviving and Thriving: My Reality as a Psychology Trainee at Tihar Prison Complex", psychology intern Diya Kahali shared what it was like to work inside one of India’s biggest and toughest jails."

She spoke about the emotional, mental, and practical difficulties she faced during her two-week internship in a place that’s not made for comfort or for beginners. Her daily work included talking to inmates, writing psychological reports, and attending tough feedback sessions with doctors.

But the biggest challenge? Being one of the only women in an all-male unit. “You’re hyper-visible and invisible at the same time,” she wrote, describing how awkward and intense it felt to work in a male-dominated space.

Since there was no training manual or clear guidance for interns, she had to figure things out by herself constantly asking questions, double-checking everything, and depending on security guards for help and safety. She said speaking fluent Hindi really helped her connect with inmates who were often unsure or suspicious. “Using examples and scenarios helped too just make sure it’s not too personal,” she added.

Diya also shared practical survival tips for future interns:

- Be mentally prepared it’s not your average internship

- Gate No. 3 is the entry point for documentation

- Research is possible, but only with prior permission

- Patience is key the system is still evolving

“Was it difficult? Yes. Was it worth it? Absolutely,” she wrote, reflecting on how this real-world experience far outweighed anything she learned in classrooms.

Her post quickly resonated online. Many users, including former interns, praised her honesty.