Man Faces Backlash for Dancing at Grandson’s Funeral, Reveals Heartfelt Reason

In a recent viral video, an Italian grandfather was seen dancing passionately at his 15-year-old grandson’s funeral, a scene that has stirred strong reactions across social media. The man, identified as 66-year-old Gino Gentilin, recently spoke out, sharing the emotional reason behind his actions, which he felt his grandson would have wanted.

Gentilin explained that dancing brought him a sense of release and a way to honor his grandson’s memory. “In my case, it was that dance that saved me,” he told Corriere Del Veneto. “When I finished dancing in front of my grandson's coffin, I clearly heard his voice in my head. He said to me: 'Thank you, Grandpa.' And suddenly I felt empty, as if a lot of that suffering that I carried inside me had come out.” Gentilin sought permission from his son and daughter-in-law before his tribute, and they approved of the gesture wholeheartedly.

He went on to describe the music selection that played during his dance, including songs by Italian pop group 883 and a remix by DJ Matrix, which he believed would allow him and his grandson to “have fun together once again.”

A Bond Beyond Generations

Gentilin also shared memories of the close relationship he shared with his grandson, Kevin. The teen confided in him daily, sharing his dreams and goals. “Every occasion was good for asking me to go with him and his friends to the disco. And under the DJ console, more than grandfather and grandson we seemed like two accomplices who had a lot of fun dancing together,” Gentilin recalled, describing them as “two kindred spirits.”

Tragic Loss

The tragic incident occurred while Kevin was on his way to school, riding his Vespa, when he was struck by a car. Gentilin recounted the heartbreaking moments following the accident: “I got there a few minutes after the accident, he was lying on the ground, and I sat down next to him. We stayed like that for at least half an hour. He was already dead, and I remember that, while I was caressing him, I kept wondering why we couldn't switch bodies.”