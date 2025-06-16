"Itni Galoyan Marugi…": UP Woman Points Gun at CNG Station Attendant After Being Asked to Step Out for Safety | Image: X

Lucknow: A shocking incident unfolded at a CNG fuel station in Uttar Pradesh in the Hardoi district on Sunday when a woman pointed a licensed revolver at a gas station employee following an altercation over safety protocol.

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera, which has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The case has been filed against the accused, and the police are taking measurable action.

As per the authorities, the incident took place at the Bilgram CNG station where Rajnish Kumar, a staffer, asked the driver, Eshan Khan and his family to exit the vehicle before refuelling due to the safety measures.

Viral video of woman points gun at fuel attendant

The request later turned into a physical altercation where Kumar attempted to push Khan back during the confirmation. After this, Khan’s daughter, identified as Ariba Khan alias Suresh, intervened physically.

The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera. In the video, it was revealed that Ariba was coming back from the car with a .32-bore licensed revolver and pointing it at Rajnish Kumar while threatening.

“Itni goliyaan maarungi ki ghar wale pehchaan nahi payenge” she said.

Despite the threat, Kumar stood his ground and continued aruging. Ariba's mother was seen pulling her back and returning to their car.

Following this, Kumar filed the case against the accused family at Bilgram station, where the case was registered under sections 115 (2), 352 and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 30 of the Arms Act.

As of now, the authorities have seized the licensed revolver along with 25 live cartridges and served legal notices to the accused family, including Ehsan Khan and his wife Husnabano, alongside her daughter Ariba.