‘It’s Gorgeous’: Skier in Austria Captures Rare ‘Sun Candle’ Phenomenon, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi, India: A skier in Austria had an unbelievable experience that felt like something out of a sci-fi movie. While skiing at SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser, Brixental on December 10, 2024, he witnessed a rare atmospheric phenomenon known as a “sun candle.”

The skier captured the breathtaking moment on video, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, a tall, glowing pillar of light rises from the snowy landscape, looking almost magical. Describing the scene, the skier said, “It was fascinating, breathtaking. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”

He even joked, “I wanted to ski through it, but… what if it was actually a gateway to another dimension?”

The skier, in awe, said, “It was the experience of my life.”

The “sun candle” happens when tiny ice crystals in the air reflect sunlight at just the right angle, creating a bright vertical beam of light.