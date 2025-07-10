Jaipur Man Breaks Down After Losing Phone in Waterlogged Street | WATCH

Viral Video: In a moment that captured both the emotional toll of urban negligence and the deep dependency on mobile devices, a heartbreaking video from Jaipur has gone viral, showing a young man breaking down in tears after losing his phone on a waterlogged road.

Phone Fell on Waterlogged Road

The incident took place near the Ramniwas Bagh area, which had turned into a mini waterbody following heavy rainfall in the city. Due to a faulty drainage system and poor civic infrastructure, the area was severely waterlogged, making it nearly impossible for commuters to navigate safely.

The man, identified as Haldar, was riding his two-wheeler (an Activa) through the flooded stretch when he lost balance and slipped. In the chaos, his mobile phone slipped out of his pocket and disappeared into the opaque water.

Visibly shaken and soaked, he was seen searching through the dirty water for his phone. Time went by, but the phone remained unfound. People recorded videos of him crying at the side of the road.

The video quickly made its rounds on social media. A user expressed anger, saying, “In Jaipur city, a poor brother's phone fell into an open system pit. The poor guy cried a lot, but what could he do! Is the system responsible, or is it his fault?” “Useless system, helpless common people,” wrote another.