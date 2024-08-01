sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Puja Khedkar | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 14:34 IST, August 1st 2024

Jhansi Man's 20-Year Reunion with Estranged Family Turns Sour After They Steal and Flee

After 20 years, Anil Mishra's family returns for his Rs 28 lakh land compensation. They allegedly snatch Rs 1.5 lakh, prompting a police complaint.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jhansi Man's 20-Year Reunion with Estranged Family Turns Sour After They Steal and Flee
Jhansi Man's 20-Year Reunion with Estranged Family Turns Sour After They Steal and Flee | Image: AI Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:34 IST, August 1st 2024