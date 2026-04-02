Jonathan Death Hoax: World’s Oldest Land Animal Is ‘Alive and Well’

On Wednesday (April 1st, 2026), several media outlets reported the death of Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise (Aldabrachelys gigantea hololissa), estimated to be around 193-years-old. A fake post, that claimed to be the vet that cared for the tortoise, spread the misinformation online.

However, the Guinness Book of World Records have confirmed that Jonathan is alive and well with a post of X. The post read, “PHEW No, Jonathan the tortoise is not dead despite claims that the world's oldest land animal had died at the age of 193. A spokesperson for the St Helena government confirmed to Guinness World Records that Jonathan is "alive and well".

The spokesperson also condemned the hoax saying it was a ‘terrible’ thing to do.

A community note was also shared on X which read: “St Helena island, where the oldest tortoise lives, has an official protocol (Operation Go Slow) for Jonathan's eventual passing, which includes a national day of mourning and a formal obituary. None of these actions have yet been taken by the Governor's office. Verify source.”

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Jonathan- the world’s oldest land animal

Jonathan was brought to St. Helena from Seychelles in 1882. At the time of his arrival, he appeared fully mature which meant he was born at least in 1832 as the species takes at least 50 years to mature.

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