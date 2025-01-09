Kanpur Gangster Arrested for Performing Stunt with 12 SUVs Near DCP Office to Celebrate Girlfriend's Birthday

Viral News: A notorious gangster was arrested after performing a dangerous stunt with a convoy of 12 SUVs near the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office in Kanpur to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday.

The incident, which took place behind the DCP office in the Barra Police Station area. The video of stunt is also going viral on various social media platforms, where people asking for strict action against the accused.

The gangster, identified as Ajay Thakur, has a history of over 30 criminal cases against him. The video of the stunt, which quickly went viral on social media, shows Thakur driving a black Mahindra Scorpio without a number plate, accompanied by his girlfriend and a convoy of other SUVs.

The cars, fitted with hooters and black films on the windows, were seen speeding and moving in a circular motion, drifting and performing dangerous stunts.

Kanpur police came to action after the video went viral on social media. Thakur was arrested two days after the incident, and the police have lodged two FIRs against him.

Gangster Ajay Thakur

The incident has raised serious concerns about the enforcement of traffic rules and the audacity of criminals to challenge the authorities openly.