Updated 7 March 2026 at 19:54 IST
King 'Fish' Err: Fish Found In Sealed Beer Bottle In Hyderabad, Buyer Shocked | VIRAL VIDEO
A bizarre video of a small fish floating inside a sealed beer bottle of a prestigious brand is going viral on social media, sparking huge concerns about consumer safety. The discovery was made by a man after he bought beer from the a local wine shop in Hyderabad.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Hyderabad: A bizarre video of a small fish floating inside a sealed beer bottle of a prestigious brand is going viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place in Hyderabad, sparking huge concerns about consumer safety. The strange discovery was made by a man after he purchased the beer bottle from the a local wine shop in Mallapur area.
The viral video showed the customer standing outside a liquor shop named Jaypee Wine Shop and showing the astonishing finding to locals, who appeared equally shocked.
The customer complained to the shop, asking them to take responsibility for the incident. However, the staff reportedly suggested that the fault lies on the manufacturers and the shop was only selling the product they received.
The video has sparked health concerns, shifting the focus to the serious lapses that led to the entry of a fish in a beer bottle.
Advertisement
Discovery of unexpected items in food and beverages is an unsettling experience, however, it is something that is frequently reported worldwide. Last year, a cockroach was found crawling on a food tray at a Theobroma’s outlet in Mumbai's Mulund West.
WATCH
Also Read- 'He Is Adorable': Punch The Orphan Macaque Is Finally Outgrowing His Plushie and Making Real Friends
Advertisement
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 7 March 2026 at 19:12 IST