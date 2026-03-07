King 'Fish' Err: Fish Found In Sealed Beer Bottle In Hyderabad, Buyer Shocked | VIRAL VIDEO

Hyderabad: A bizarre video of a small fish floating inside a sealed beer bottle of a prestigious brand is going viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place in Hyderabad, sparking huge concerns about consumer safety. The strange discovery was made by a man after he purchased the beer bottle from the a local wine shop in Mallapur area.

The viral video showed the customer standing outside a liquor shop named Jaypee Wine Shop and showing the astonishing finding to locals, who appeared equally shocked.

The customer complained to the shop, asking them to take responsibility for the incident. However, the staff reportedly suggested that the fault lies on the manufacturers and the shop was only selling the product they received.

The video has sparked health concerns, shifting the focus to the serious lapses that led to the entry of a fish in a beer bottle.

Discovery of unexpected items in food and beverages is an unsettling experience, however, it is something that is frequently reported worldwide. Last year, a cockroach was found crawling on a food tray at a Theobroma’s outlet in Mumbai's Mulund West.

