Lamborghini Goes Up in Flames on Mumbai Road, Industrialist Gautam Singhania Raises Concerns | WATCH

Viral Video:A Lamborghini caught fire while driving on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 10:20 pm in the middle of the road. According to reports, one fire engine was dispatched to the spot, and the flames were extinguished within 45 minutes. The occupants of the car managed to stop and escape in time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in the orange-colored Lamborghini, which had a Gujarat registration number, remains unclear. However, the video of the incident was shared by business tycoon and industrialist Gautam Singhania on Instagram.

In the video, flames can be seen engulfing the car’s cabin, while a man attempts to put out the fire. A fire engine was quickly rushed to the scene, where the personnel managed to control the blaze in about 45 minutes.



Singhania expressed concerns about the safety of the Lamborghini, writing, "Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards."

He also advised people to carefully consider their purchase of a Lamborghini, commenting, "Considering the arrogance of their India dealer..."