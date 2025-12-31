Last Goodbye: Friends Sing ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ Beside 91‑Year‑Old in His Final Moments, Video Goes Viral | Image: Instagram

A video capturing a deeply moving moment between lifelong friends has gone viral on social media, reminding millions that true friendship transcends age and even the finality of death.

The video, which has touched hearts across the globe, depicts a group of elderly men gathered around their 91-year-old friend in his final moments, singing the iconic Bollywood song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’ from the movie Yaarana.

The scene is heartbreaking yet beautiful. The 91-year-old is seen resting peacefully as his friends lean in close to her bed.

Despite the reality of the situation, the air is filled not with silence, but with the soft, melodic tribute to a brotherhood that lasted nearly a century.

As they sing the lyrics, "Mera dil meri jaan... tere jaisa yaar kahan," the deep bond shared by the group is visible, proving that some connections are built to last a lifetime.

The choice of the song, originally voiced by Kishore Kumar, is particularly moving. For decades, it has served as an anthem for friendship in India, celebrating a "friend like no other."

Hearing it sung by men who have walked through nine decades of life together, the challenges of middle age, and the fragility of their years, adds a layer of heartfelt meaning to the lyrics.

Since being posted, the reel has collected millions of views and thousands of comments. Social media users have expressed their emotions, with many calling it the "purest form of love" and "the ultimate friendship goal."

Netizens React

One user commented, "This is what a life well-lived looks like, surrounded by the people who truly knew your soul."

Another wrote, “To have friends who sing you into the next world is a blessing few are lucky enough to have.”