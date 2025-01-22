'Life In India Better': Pakistani Designer Deepak Perwani Admits in Viral Video

Supporting his view on India’s superiority, Perwani said, “People are happier there. They smile. Women can walk freely". | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Pakistani designer and actor Deepak Perwani's recent comments about life in India have gone viral, igniting a wave of reactions on social media. In an interview on Aamna Haider's show Something Haute, Perwani compared life in India and Pakistan, and admitted that life in India is "better" than in his own country.

The conversation began when Haider asked Perwani, “How has life changed?” and noted, “Life in Karachi nowadays isn’t like it was back in the '70s and '80s. Do you feel the pressure of being a minority? Of course, you come with privileges. Over the years, how do you think things have changed?”

In response, Perwani said, “I think our lives were and are the same as any other privileged minorities there.” Haider interrupted, asking, “I’m asking about others who aren’t privileged and are still around. Don’t talk about yourself, because, of course, you come with privilege.”

Perwani then added, “Ab toh main soch raha tha 15 saal pehle bhaag hi jaate (I think we should have left 15 years ago).”

Haider, amused, asked, “Mauka tha bhaagne ka? (Did you have that chance?)”

Supporting his view on India’s superiority, Perwani said, “People are happier there. They smile. Women can walk freely, and ride bicycles and motorcycles. Rikshaw pullers are there, they are on Uber, and even paanipuri vendors use tablets. It’s far more dynamic.”

He went on to highlight the infrastructure in India, saying, “They have pavements, footpaths, and other facilities.” Haider agreed, nodding as she responded, “Yes, this is reality. True.”

“It’s not about rich or poor; it’s about the surroundings, the environment, and the air - the essentials that make life livable,” Perwani continued. “Thankfully, we have some of it here in Lahore, perhaps because the city was built like that. But Karachi? There’s nothing. And even if there’s anything, it’s closed.”