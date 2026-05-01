'If I Become PM, There Will Be No...!': Little Boy’s Honest Summer Plea Wins The Internet | WATCH

New Delhi: In the middle of a relentless heatwave gripping the nation, a new political leader has emerged on social media, and he’s not even old enough to drive.

A heartwarming video of a young Indian schoolboy has gone viral, capturing the hearts of millions with his innocent yet dead-serious solution to the gruelling summer sun.

The "Future PM" Manifesto

The video, which has been shared across platforms like Instagram and X, shows the young boy, still in his school uniform and looking slightly wilted from the heat, addressing a camera about his daily struggles.

With a face full of sweat and a voice full of conviction, he explains just how difficult it is for children to focus when the mercury is rising.

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"It is so hot, and we still have to go to school," he says, wiping his forehead.

But it’s his concluding statement that turned the clip into a viral sensation: "When I become the Prime Minister, I will pass a law. There will be no school during the summer months. Everyone will stay home where it is cool!"

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The child’s serious expression, contrasted with the sheer innocence of his campaign promise, has made the video an instant hit.

A Voice for the Masses

While the video is being shared for its cuteness factor, many netizens have pointed out that the boy is actually voicing a very real concern.

As temperatures in several Indian states cross the 45°C mark this May, the debate over school timings and summer vacations has intensified.

Parents have flooded the comments section, agreeing that the commute to school in non-air-conditioned buses or on foot is a health risk for primary students.

"He has my vote!" one user wrote on X.

Another wrote, "He’s the only politician speaking the truth about what we really want, an endless summer break."

A third user wrote, “I also used to dream like this in my childhood.”

“I will support you to become PM, sir, wrote a fourth user.”

“Pehle Summer Vacation (April-May) hota tha State Board school me... CBSE, IGSE, etc have started keeping schools open during the summer, wrote a fifth user.”

Why is the video viral?

The clip has struck a chord because it perfectly captures the universal childhood feeling of wanting to escape the classroom for the comfort of home.

His political ambition isn't about taxes or infrastructure; it’s about the simple, pure desire for a life without a heavy backpack and a burning sun.

As the heatwave continues, this little boy has become the unofficial mascot for students across the country.