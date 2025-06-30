London Rickshaw Driver Charges £90 for 2-Minute Ride, Sparks Outrage Online

New Delhi: Whenever we plan to travel abroad, transportation costs are always a concern. These can be expensive due to various reasons such as high living standards, infrastructure, fuel prices, or other local factors. But a recent incident in the UK has taken that concern to another level when a group of tourists was asked to pay £90 for a 2-minute rickshaw ride.

Viral Video: Rickshaw Driver Charges £90 for 2-Minute Ride in London

The entire incident was captured by onlookers and initially posted on TikTok. The video quickly went viral across social media platforms. In the footage, confused tourists can be seen questioning the fare after the brief ride. One of them is heard asking in disbelief, “£90 for a 2-minute journey?”

The absurd charge immediately sparked outrage online, with many users labeling it as yet another example of "London scams."

The video was filmed near Oxford Street, one of London’s busiest and most popular shopping areas.

Social Media Reacts

Once posted, the video quickly gained traction, with several users sharing their reactions and recounting similar experiences in the comments section.

One user wrote: “Happened to me and my mate recently. He drove us 10 minutes. Me and my pal just ran off and got on a boat.”

Another said: “Could go to Heathrow in an E-Class for £90.”