'Jesus Had...': Students Barred From Entering School Exam Hall in Mumbai Over Haircut, Internet Reacts | Watch

New Delhi: Schools have earned the reputation to have an iron hand when it comes to imposing personal disciplinary habits, whether it is comes to keeping hair short, nails trimmed, or having clean polished shoes. Recently, a convent school in Mumbai, came to limelight for allegedly stopping several of its students from taking their exams for having long hair.

The incident was reported from St. Teresa High School and the strict disciplinary rule has left several parents upset. Reports indicate that students were checked at the gate before entering the examination hall, and those whose hair was deemed too long, as per the schools disciplinary code, were made to wait outside throughout the examination.

However, parents were reportedly not impressed at the school authorities for playing by the book and following their disciplinary rules to the teeth. Many have questioned whether such rules should be prioritised before an exam.

Videos from the school, depicting the students standing outside, started circulating online, inviting sharp scrutiny of such rules.

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“Students at St. Teresa High School, Charni Road, Mumbai were denied entry to their exams over haircut issues. Parents speak out. Is this fair for children’s future? Authorities need to address this immediately," the caption to the video posted by the X handle, Ghar Ke Kalesh read.

How Netizens Reacted

In reaction to the post, one of the users posted a humourous question for the school authorities, saying, “Jesus had longer hair too. Why does a convent school have problems with long hair then?"

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Another said, “90s kid here. During my school time, haircuts were strictly checked and yes, we were told to keep it short, very short & we followed the rule blindly & so did our parents."

One of the users pointed out whether it is fair if a teenage boy’s slightly long hair “can slam shut the doors to his board exams, crushing months of preparation and dreams of a brighter tomorrow.”