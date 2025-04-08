Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Mahavir Jayanti is a special festival celebrated by Jains all over the world to mark the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. In 2025, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Thursday, April 10.

Who Was Lord Mahavir?

Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, was born in 599 BCE in Kundalagrama (now in Bihar). He was born into a royal family but left his luxurious life at the age of 30 to seek spiritual enlightenment. After 12 years of intense meditation and penance, he attained nirvana (liberation) and spent the rest of his life teaching important values like:

Ahimsa (Non-violence): Respect for all living beings

Satya (Truthfulness): Speaking and living with honesty

Asteya (Non-stealing): Not taking what doesn’t belong to you

Brahmacharya (Chastity): Practicing self-control

Aparigraha (Non-attachment): Being free from material possessions

Why Is Mahavir Jayanti Important?

Mahavir Jayanti celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir and his teachings, which continue to inspire millions. His message of peace, kindness, and simplicity is still relevant today.

How Do People Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti?

Devotees celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with great joy and devotion. The celebrations vary across different communities but generally include:

1. Rath Yatra (Grand Procession): A colorful procession where Lord Mahavir’s idol is placed on a chariot, accompanied by singing, chanting, and prayers.

2. Temple Rituals and Prayers: Devotees visit Jain temples, perform special prayers, and do an ‘Abhishek’ (ritual bath) of Lord Mahavir’s idol, symbolizing purification.

3. Charitable Acts: Following Lord Mahavir’s teachings, people engage in acts of kindness like distributing food, clothes, and helping the needy.

4. Fasting and Meditation: Many devotees observe fasts and meditate to connect with Lord Mahavir’s spiritual wisdom.

5. Cultural and Spiritual Events: Lectures, plays, and discussions about Jain philosophy are held to spread Lord Mahavir’s teachings of peace and self-discipline.

When Is Mahavir Jayanti in 2025?

In 2025, Mahavir Jayanti will fall on April 10 (Thursday). According to the Hindu calendar, it will be celebrated on the 13th day of the Chaitra month. This year marks the 2623rd birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, with special rituals starting from April 9, 2025, at 10:55 PM and ending on April 11, 2025, at 1:00 AM.

Where Is It Celebrated?

In India, Mahavir Jayanti is a public holiday, especially in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, where many Jains live.