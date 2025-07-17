‘Main Bik Gaya’: Employee’s Brutally Honest Resignation Mail Goes Viral

A hilariously blunt resignation email has taken LinkedIn and the internet by storm. Shared by Shubham Gune, the founder and CEO of Mumbai-based brand Hinglish, the viral post is titled “Honest Resignation”, and rightly so.

The email, penned by a now-viral employee named Dayitva Shah, cuts through all pretence and gets straight to the point.

It reads, "Hi sir, Main bik gaya. Saamne waali company chaar paise zyaada de rahi hai."(Translation: I got sold. The other company is offering a bit more money.) Regards, Dayitva Shah.

No sugarcoating. No euphemisms. Just a simple message clear, direct, and painfully honest. While most resignations are buried under layers of vague phrases like “seeking new opportunities” or “career growth,” Shah’s email stood out for its sheer simplicity and honesty.

The brutally honest and strangely relatable message has sparked a wave of laughter and applause online. Many in the comments noted how this email "says what every employee has thought at least once, but never dared to write.

One user quipped, “This is what it means to have clarity in your emails. We've been getting it wrong all along.” Another commented, “Every employee’s inner voice.”

Others appreciated the gutsy delivery, with one writing, “When you know, you just go.”

Memes, appreciation posts, and witty takes quickly followed. Many joked that Shah deserved a promotion for honesty alone. Some even speculated if this could become a trend: "Imagine HR inboxes filled with ‘Main Bik Gaya’ emails," one user laughed.