Man Celebrates Sixth Anniversary with Vocaloid 'Wife' Hatsune Miku

In a world where relationships are evolving, a unique celebration of love emerged as Akihiko Kondo, a 41-year-old Japanese man, marked his sixth wedding anniversary with Hatsune Miku, a popular fictitious vocaloid character. The couple, united in an unorthodox marriage in 2018, continues to thrive as Kondo shares their life journey.

According to the South China Morning Post, on October 23, Kondo posted on Instagram a receipt for an anniversary cake that read, "I like Miku very much. Happy six-year anniversary." Kondo is looking forward to November 4, the day of their union six years ago.

Kondo’s path to this marriage reflects his dedication and struggle. He opened up to The Mainichi Shimbun, recounting past romantic pursuits, noting that he confessed his love seven times before, only to face rejection, mockery, and bullying due to his passion for anime and manga, often referred to as being an “otaku.” In 2007, soon after Hatsune Miku's character was introduced, Kondo became enamored with her. However, he faced bullying at work and was later diagnosed with adjustment disorder, which eventually led him to take a lengthy leave.

Hatsune Miku, whose name translates to “the first sound of the future,” is a vocaloid—a synthetic voice software often associated with a 16-year-old pop singer sporting signature turquoise twintails. Beyond her virtual image, Miku’s character has inspired numerous fans worldwide, many of whom see her as more than just software.