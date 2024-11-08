Man Faces Backlash for Sharing About Genz Colleague's 1 Week Leave to Heal from Break Up

Man Faces Backlash For Sharing About Genz Collegue's 1 Week Leave To Heal From Break Up : 'perfect Reason To Declare Leave' | Image: Pexels

Viral News: A recent social media post by an employer has sparked a debate online on Genz's approach towards taking leave. While reacting to the post another social media user Krishna Mohan, shared that a Gen Z employee from his team took a week off to "heal from a breakup" during a critical phase of a project.

“One of my Gen Z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup,” Mohan wrote.

While several users slammed him for not regarding the employee's mental health, he further reveled “Believe me it was one way communication. I had to deal with the repercussions on project.”

However, many social media users were not satisfied with the answers and defended the young employee.

“It’s better to give them a break than overwhelm them with deadlines when they’re already struggling,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “So, according to you, mental health is nothing.”

“This is a boomer fallout issue. People learned over time that even top performers weren’t treated well, so now the pendulum has swung the other way,” remarked one user. A fourth comment read, “Unless the world is ending, all deadlines can be adjusted. Clients understand too if you just communicate.”

