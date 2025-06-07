Man Pays Rs 2,400 for a Pack of Parle-G in Gaza; Viral Post Exposes the Harsh Reality of War

Parle-G biscuits, a low-cost Indian snack that was never supposed to be a luxury are being sold like one in war-torn Gaza. A viral post by Mohammed Jawad from Gaza, claims that the biscuits are being sold for over 24 euros (Rs. 2,347).

The post has left many perplexed as Parle-G biscuits have consistently been one of the cheapest food items in India. The post was shared on June 1 with the caption, “After a long wait, I finally got Ravif her favorite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from €1.5 to over €24, I just couldn’t deny Rafif her favorite treat.”

Rs 2400 Parle-G Biscuits

The viral video quickly seized attention shocking people beyond belief as Parle-G is one of the cheapest biscuits in the Indian market. What is sold in India for Rs. 5 is now a luxury at Rs. 2,347 in ravaged Gaza.

However, Mohammed Jawad bought it for daughter Rafif as he could not hold himself from providing her with her favorite biscuits, but the question still stands, how is humanitarian aid being distributed in Gaza?

Jawad, who shared the emotional video pleaded with people to keep his daughter in prayers and is constantly sharing updates online. Look at how people are reacting to the intense situation online:

Image: X/Screengrab

Image: X/Screengrab

Responding to the post, an enraged user wrote on X, "These are Indian ParleG Biscuits sent free by Indian Govt as an humanitarian help. Why Hamas resells them for € 24 a packet to poor Palestinian ppl ???"

Another said, "So now Palestinians are being charged by Hamas for the biscuits that were sent free as aid for palestinian civilians??? And people are still blind sided by hamas??"

Extortion At Play In Gaza

Following the October 2023 Hamas' attack on Israelis and Israel's counter-military operations in Gaza, access to food in Gaza has been significantly reduced. In May, only a limited number of humanitarian trucks were allowed to enter Gaza after intense international pressure. Amidst the misery of besieged Palestinians, Israel accused Hamas, a militant group in Gaza, of withholding and weaponizing aid, thereafter, traditional food deliveries from the UN were suspended on the pretext.

Thus, the drastic situation that has occurred in Gaza is a result of both Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza and black market extortion.

The items that do reach as part of humanitarian aid and are meant to be distributed for free are seized by sellers and sold at ridiculously expensive rates. Prices even vary depending on the location and how rare the commodities are.

What Is The Current Situation?

Responding to people's concerns, Jawad tweeted claims mentioning a more tragic situation. He said, "Flour is sold for around $500, and sugar is sold for about $90 per kilogram. All basic goods are sold at insane prices. Some people, who can’t afford to buy, risk their lives just to get what they need. Meanwhile, others steal large quantities and sell them in the market for huge profits."



According to a WHO report published on May 12, 2025, the entire 2.1 million people of Gaza are facing prolonged food shortages, with nearly half a million people in a catastrophic situation of hunger, acute malnutrition, starvation, illness, and death.

WHO pointed out that this is one of the world's worst food crises unfolding in real-time. The report further uncovered that nearly 57 children have died due to malnutrition and if the situation persists approximately 71 000 children under the age of five are expected to be acutely malnourished.