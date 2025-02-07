'Maza Aayega': Little Girl's Blinkit Kinder Joy Order Wins Hearts Online

Video of Girl Ordering Chocolate on Blinkit Goes Viral | Image: Instagarm

Viral Video: A little girl from Patna, Bihar, has won hearts on the internet with her cute confession about secretly ordering a Kinder Joy from Blinkit.

The video of her sweet and funny interaction with her mother has gone viral, leaving social media users smiling and amused.

In the video, the little girl approaches her mother with an innocent, guilty look and asks, “Mummy, daantogi nahi na? Batao na, daantogi toh nahi?”. Curious, her mother asks, “Kyu?”.

The girl quickly responded Blinkit se Kinder Joy order kiye”. Her mother, surprised and amused, responds, “Kyun? Kya karogi khaa ke? Abhi khana khana ka time hai.”

The girl says, “Maza aayega. Kya khana khana khana.” Her mischievous charm instantly won over the internet.

The video caught the attention of Blinkit, who responded playfully, commenting, “Sahi baat hai, maza aayega”.