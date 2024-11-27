Meet Ajahn Siripanyo, the Billionaire Who Gave Up His Father’s $5 Billion Empire to Become a Monk

Kuala Lumpur: Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, the son of Malaysian telecom tycoon Ananda Krishnan, has grabbed headlines as the real-life monk who sold his Ferrari. He denounced a life of privilege and billion-dollar wealth in favor of service.

Ajahn Siripanyo is the only son of Ananda Krishnan (known as AK), Malaysia's third richest man, whose fortune exceeds US$5 billion (approximately Rs 40,000 crore). His business empire spans various industries, including telecommunications, satellites, media, oil, gas, and real estate. AK is also the former owner of Aircel, the telecom company that once sponsored the popular IPL team Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni .

Although he was groomed to succeed his father's legacy from an early age, Ajahn Siripanyo chose to walk away from a life of privilege and material wealth at the age of 18. His father, a devout Buddhist and philanthropist, respects this decision deeply.

Detaching from Royal Life

While Ven Ajahn Siripanyo’s father is a prominent businessman, his mother, Momwajarongse Suprinda Chakraban, is a descendant of the Thai royal family.

At 18, Ajahn Siripanyo traveled to Thailand to pay homage to his mother's Thai roots. During this trip, the idea of becoming a monk took root. Initially, he ordained temporarily at a retreat for fun. This temporary experience led to a permanent commitment.

Now, almost two decades later, the modern-day Siddhartha is reportedly a forest monk residing at the Dtao Dum Monastery near the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Early Life