Meet Krish Arora: 10-year-old Indian British boy who Outranks Albert Einstein, Stephen Hawking in IQ

Krish Arora, a 10-year-old from Hounslow, West London, has grabbed headlines for his remarkably high IQ. With an impressive score of 162, he has surpassed Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, whose IQs are estimated to be around 160. Krish has demonstrated exceptional abilities from a young age, reading fluently by the age of four and solving complex math problems. He has also been accepted into Mensa, a society for high-IQ individuals known for its social connections.

Apart from excelling academically, Krish is also exceptional in extracurricular activities. He aced all his 11-plus exams, including achieving a perfect score in mathematics, and will join the prestigious Queen Elizabeth’s School in September.

“He was reading very early. By the time he was four, he was reading fluently and doing complex decimal divisions. His spelling was also remarkably advanced for his age. We definitely saw the sparks,” his mother shared with a leading website.

Krish himself described the 11-plus exams as “too easy” and expressed a desire for more challenges. He also finds primary school “boring” and enjoys doing algebra instead of the standard curriculum of multiplication and sentence writing.

In his spare time, Krish helps his friends with their studies. His teacher has even allocated him students to teach, particularly in mathematics.

Krish’s list of accomplishments also includes being a young chess prodigy. Despite only playing for four months, he was already able to defeat his mentor, a player with an impressive FIDE rating of 1600. Additionally, he has a natural talent for the piano. Within just two years, Krish mastered the instrument and achieved grade 7, earning a spot on the Trinity College of Music’s ‘Hall of Fame’ after completing four grades in just six months.

When he was in Year 3, he was sent home with the curriculum for the entire year—and completed it in a day. His parents noticed his exceptional abilities early on, with his mother recalling, “At the age of four, he sat with me for three hours and completed an entire maths book. He was doing decimal divisions at the age of four.”