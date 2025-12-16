Meet Sweethearts Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei – Japan’s Favourite Panda Siblings Return To Homeland China

Thousands of people queued on Tuesday at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens, a day after officials announced that its popular twin pandas will return to their homeland in China next month.

The twins, Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei, were born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens in 2021 and raised there, but they remain on loan from China and have to be returned by February.

Their departure will leave Japan without a panda for the first time in about half a century.

Tadashi Nakatani, who comes to the zoo on an almost weekly basis to see the pandas, said he was sad to see them leave.

“I’ve been watching videos of them ever since they were born, so I feel very attached to them,” he said.

The last day of public viewing for the 4-year-old twins will be Jan. 25, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Prospects for their replacement are not favorable either as ties between the two countries have deteriorated.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said pandas have long been loved by Japanese people and he hoped friendship through panda diplomacy between the two countries will continue.

China sent the first pair of pandas to Japan in 1972 to mark the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Since then, Japan has never been left without a panda.

Giant pandas are native to southwestern China and serve as an unofficial national mascot. Beijing lends them to other countries as a sign of goodwill but maintains ownership over them and any cubs they produce.

Relations between Japan and China have worsened since Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in early November that its military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own.

China has since restricted tourism to Japan, and cultural events and exchanges between local governments have been canceled.

The row escalated this month when Chinese drills involving an aircraft carrier near southern Japan prompted Tokyo to scramble fighter jets.