Meet the Philadelphia Couple, the World's Oldest Newlyweds with Combined Age Over 200

A 100-year-old man and a 102-year-old woman recently got married in the U.S. and set a Guinness World Record. Bernie Littman, 100, and Marjorie Fiterman, 102, are now the world's oldest newlyweds, with a combined age of 202 years and 271 days.

World's Oldest Newlyweds

The couple met at a senior living home in Philadelphia and had been in a relationship for nine years before getting married. Their wedding took place at the same retirement facility on May 3.

Bernie and Marjorie both moved to the home after losing their previous partners. They met at a costume party in the retirement home, although they had attended the University of Pennsylvania many years ago. At the time, Bernie became an engineer, and Marjorie became a teacher. They never imagined they would end up together.

Their romance began after meeting at the party, and they went on their first date on the same day Bernie’s great-granddaughter was born. Bernie’s granddaughter, Sarah Sicherman, shared how happy the family is for the couple. She said, “They love each other’s sense of humor and intelligence, and they keep each other feeling young.”

Adam Wohlberg, who officiated their wedding, said he didn't offer typical marriage advice because the couple already had a lifetime of experience. "You've both lived full lives, so your opinions and feelings are well-formed," he said during the ceremony.