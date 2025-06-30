Melanistic Leopard Leaps From the Shadows, Snatches Dog in Maharashtra

The video shows the elusive melanistic leopard lurking near the tree line, just outside the boundary of a home | Image: X

New Delhi: In a jaw-dropping CCTV video from the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, a melanistic leopard was captured on camera ambushing a dog before vanishing into the jungle once again.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

The footage shows the leopard lurking near the tree line, just outside the boundary of a residential home.

WATCH: Melanistic Leopard Snatches Dog From the Shadows

In the video, the dog is seen standing near a fence, unaware of the danger nearby. Suddenly, the leopard leaps out of the darkness and clamps down on the dog's neck with a powerful grip.

The dog tries to escape, but within just 15 seconds, the leopard drags it into the shadows and disappears into the forest.

The caption accompanying the post read: "Bagheera in town… CCTV footage of a melanistic leopard hunting a dog in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra has gone viral. Leopards are thriving due to their ability to survive on a large prey base and adapt to urban landscapes."

Netizens React to the Shocking Footage

The viral video stunned social media users, with many expressing shock and sharing their thoughts in the comments.

One user wrote, “That dog had no clue the leopard was right next to it, because of its colour. Poor thing!”

Another commented, “Can they be a solution to our stray dog problem??”