Men Celebrate Stray Dog 'Ludo' Birthday with Jeep Ride and Party in Madhya Pradesh | WATCH

New Delhi: The internet has been taken by storm by a heartwarming video showing a group of young men celebrating the birthday of a stray dog named "Ludo," as they take him for a ride in an open jeep while marking the occasion with cake and fireworks, giving the world yet another unique celebration for a stray dog.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a group of young men taking a stray dog out for a ride in an open jeep while celebrating its birthday with a cake and crackers. They also showered the dog with flowers and made him wear a flower garland.

To further push the celebrations,, the group put up large hoardings along the road with a special message which read, "Humare priye, wafadar, khoonkar Ludo Bhai ko janamdin ki lakh lakh badhaiyaan."

The video concludes with a special message, calling out everyone to save dogs and other innocent animals. As per reports, the viral video was shot in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas city.

The video, posted on Instagram by user Anshu Chouhan, has garnered approximately 2,00,000 views along with numerous comments.

Users Reaction

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “He deserves that."

Another user wrote, “You have made my heart happy, brother. Our street dogs are not less than anyone; this is a slap on the face of breed lovers,"